Push Industries releases all new Elevensix rear shock

Push Industries has released all-new Elevensix family of rear shocks.

Stock is due “imminently” at Saddleback.

“When the first Elevensix was introduced in February 2015, it was a revolutionary departure from the existing marketplace and it redefined high-performance shock absorbers,” said a statement.

“The Patented Dual Overhead Valve Compression Design allowed riders to have two distinctly different ride modes to choose from that they could simply toggle between on-the-fly. Today, Push is happy to announce that once again the bar has been reset for what defines high-performance rear suspension.”

With Elevensix, each shock is built to the specific bike application, taking into consideration frame design, linkage characteristic, and intended use. Push said its engineers spend “countless hours riding each individual bike using advanced diagnostic tools, analysing and sweating the details that will ultimately make up the final recipe”. The correct spring and damping performance, as well as external adjustability, are hand-built and delivered ready to ride.

The new Elevensix HD model features a Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft designed to address the unique shaft loads found with fixed yoke mounted rear shocks. The high strength shaft combined with the Push motorsport grade spherical bearing frame mount provides the” most durable and high performing package available today”.

Building on the Elevensix HD package, the new E-MTB specific Elevensix model shocks feature a Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft, motorsport grade spherical mounts, along with compression and rebound damping characteristics specifically tailored to e-MTBs. These specific tunes provide “unmatched small bump sensitivity and traction while supporting the extra mass of the frame with a bottomless feel on the trail”.

Launching exclusively on the Evil Following, the new Elevensix Micro brings the “most advanced coil technology to the short travel trail rider”. This specific package provides all the same features found in the standard Elevensix but in a more compact and lightweight design, Push has said.

Working with HyperCo ensured that only the “finest materials and most advanced spring designs” are utilised for each Elevensix shock. Offered in 25lb/in increments, each HyperCoil is designed to be the “lightest and most accurate MTB spring available today”. To complement the linear HyperCoil spring, progressive open-cell rod bumpers are engineered to control ending-stroke progression and spring rate. Developed in conjunction with the hybrid HyperCoil progressive spring system, the secondary shaft piston provides large increases in compression damping during the last 15% of shock stroke.

The damping piston found in the all-new Elevensix features redesigned compression and rebound port profiles, providing smoother flow and an increase in damper response. The new piston assembly also features reconfigured progressive compression and rebound valving stacks. The Elevensix also features a large volume reservoir and IFP.

Each Push component is precision manufactured in Colorado using CNC manufacturing equipment and measuring systems.

Details:

– RRP: £1,300

– Available in Standard Eyelet and Trunnion Mount

– Metric sizes only

– New HD model featuring Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft

– New Micro model features a lightweight compact design (Evil Following)