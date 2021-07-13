QBP to be sole distributor of MET and Bluegrass helmets in North America

Share Facebook

Quality Bicycle Products has been named the sole distributor of MET and Bluegrass helmets in North America.

It will carry a broad range of MET and Bluegrass helmets in its six North American distribution centres, with full availability beginning February 2022 to all specialty bicycle retailers with a Q account.

“MET Helmets and its subsidiary Bluegrass offer truly innovative and exciting helmet lines for retailers and consumers, with a comprehensive array of styles, colours and price points,” said Joe Benedict, director of distribution product at Q. “MET Helmets’ mission is to create iconic designs that inspire confidence and enhance the cycling experience. They’re designed in the Italian Alps, with a heritage of innovation spanning more than 30 years. As a premium brand, they’re an optimal choice for retailers who want either a primary or secondary helmet line to service the full range of rider categories and styles.”

Jo McAleer, business development manager at MET, added: “We’re thrilled that MET and Bluegrass helmets will be available to all of Q’s 5,000-plus North American retailers through its distribution centres in the US and Canada. Retailers can now easily access our widest range of helmets that meet CPSC standards, with Q’s convenient ordering and just-in-time ground shipping that maximize profitability.”

Q is taking programme orders on MET helmets beginning in July, with delivery expected in autumn 2021. The Bluegrass line of gravity-focused helmets and protective gear will be available in spring 2022. In addition to product sales and distribution, Q will also support MET and Bluegrass retailers as the sole provider of warranty and service in North America.

All retailers who currently have an account with QBP can order MET and Bluegrass products. Retailers who would like to open an account with QBP can apply at qbp.com/dealers. For general inquiries, technical support, and warranty claims for MET Helmets and Bluegrass, retailers can contact METsupport@qbp.com.

