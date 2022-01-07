Race Pace Bicycles sold to Trek Bicycles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Maryland’s Race Pace Bicycles has been sold to Trek Bicycles, with the transition set to occur in March.

The retailer opened its first store in 1978 in West Baltimore and is now present in seven locations. The announcement was made on Race Pace Bicycles’ Facebook page by owner Alex Obriecht.

“From our first location in a rowhouse in the Woodlawn neighbourhood of West Baltimore in 1978, to our seven locations and staff of over 100 hardworking and passionate individuals today, Race Pace has built its success on serving the needs of our community,” said the post.

“It has been our privilege to help make Maryland an incredible place to ride a bicycle. It has been an amazing journey and today we are excited to announce the beginning of a new chapter.”

Race Pace Bicycles became one of the earliest Trek Bicycle retailers in 1980, and has “truly grown and prospered” with Trek as its partner, the post continued. “I could not have imagined then what my business and Trek Bicycles would grow to become 44 years later. When considering who would guide the store’s future, it was paramount that I found a partner who I trust completely and shares Race Pace’s core values and vision and will continue to invest in Maryland’s cycling community.

“I have no doubt that Trek will be outstanding caretakers and build upon the hospitality and outstanding experience our customers expect. Our state is blessed with an amazing and growing cycling community, and we are confident Trek will continue to serve and support in even bigger and better ways.”

The shop’s commitment to its customers won’t change, the post said, and the same team is “looking forward to welcoming you and showing you all of the new and exciting things in store.”

Read more: Cyclorise partners with lightweight components brand Garbaruk

“I sincerely thank you for supporting and enjoying Race Pace Bicycles over the past 44 years (so many of you for three and four decades, amazing really!),” Obriecht concluded. “I began this business at 21 year old – a Towson State graduate just six months out of school – and it has been an honour to make Race Pace Bicycles my life’s work and to share it with each of you.

“I look forward to seeing you in the stores over the next few months and out on the roads and trails after that.”