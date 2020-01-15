Rad Power Bikes adds e-bikes to European line-up

Rad Power Bikes is bringing the all-new RadRhino Step-Thru electric fat bike and the RadMini electric folding fat bike to its European line-up.

As the newest addition to the Rad Power Bikes global lineup, the RadRhino Step-Thru 1 combines the “strength, stability, and versatility of the original RadRhino model with a step-thru frame that meets the

needs of all riders”.

New for European markets, the RadMini 4 was built with the traveller and off-road adventurer in mind, thanks to its compact folding frame design, 20in by 3.3in multi-terrain tires, and front suspension fork. Both the RadMini and the RadRhino Step-Thru will feature 250W geared hub motors.

In addition, the consumer-direct e-bike brand will release the latest iteration of the RadRhino 5 in both 750W and 250W variants. The RadRhino, along with the RadRhino Step-Thru and RadMini, feature new upgrades, including standard-issue fenders, halo headlights with improved side visibility, and updated colours and decals.

“We’ve been really delighted by the response to the 250W e-bikes we launched last year, and we’re excited to add even more options in that category,” said Arno Saladin, Rad Power Bikes’ European business director.

“The RadRhino Step-Thru is an incredibly agile, well-handling bike that will accommodate more riders, while the RadMini is the compact utility-focused e-bike that our customers have been asking for.”

The RadRhino Step-Thru 1, RadMini 4, and the RadRhino 5 250W will be available for €1,599, while the RadRhino 5 750W will be available for €1,699. Each new model will be available for preorder soon. For more information visit www.radpowerbikes.eu.