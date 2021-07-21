Rad Power Bikes introduces ‘major’ evolution of flagship e-bike with RadRhino 6 Plus

Share Facebook

Rad Power Bikes has unveiled the RadRhino 6 Plus, a new model of the company’s flagship electric fat tyre bike.

Building off the success of the RadRhino series, the e-bike features all-new hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power and a custom geared-hub motor for better all-terrain performance. The reengineered frame “promises an ergonomic, comfortable ride with a proprietary semi-integrated battery designed to pop in and out with the turn of a key”. The RadRhino 6 Plus also features a custom two-part display system.

“The RadRhino is special to us,” said Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes.”It’s our flagship e-bike, it introduced Rad Power Bikes to the world, and kickstarted the e-bike revolution, a movement led by more than 350,000 Rad riders around the world.

“Whether you’re commuting to work, hauling groceries, or headed on a weekend adventure, the RadRhino 6 Plus is your durable, rugged, comfortable and – most importantly fun – everyday e-bike.”

Redwood Stephens, chief product officer at Rad Power Bikes, added: “Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to radically challenge the e-bike status quo, blurring the lines between traditional e-bike, moped, motorcycle, and light electric vehicle to provide industry-leading mobility solutions.

“Over the last seven years, we have made incremental improvements, but this is the first top-to-bottom redesign. The end result is a completely next-level riding experience that screams ‘I am an electric bike and proud of it’.”

The bike features two frame sizes, high-step and step-thru. Rad Power Bikes is also expanding its ecosystem of accessories to increase the utility and make it easier for people to own and commute by e-bike. New accessories launching with this bike include RadRhino 6 Plus rear rack, battery terminal cover, battery travel case and a USB charger.

The RadRhino 6 Plus will be available to purchase in Europe later this year at a price point of €1.899 at www.radpowerbikes.eu.

