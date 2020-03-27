Rad Power Bikes launches upgraded version of RadRunner

Rad Power Bikes is “setting a new standard in e-bike innovation” with the limited release of the RadRunner Plus.

The bike is a “feature-rich” version of the brand’s electric utility bike that comes with exclusive upgrades and accessories.

“The RadRunner Plus blends the accessible utilitarian design of the original RadRunner with an all-new collection of upgrades for riders craving a premium e-bike experience,” said Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes’ founder and CEO. “The result is a head-turning electric utility bike that makes it easier than ever to run errands across town or pick up a friend scooter style.”

This upgraded e-bike builds on the functionality of the RadRunner 1 with a 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension fork. Drawing inspiration from vintage motorbikes and luxury cars of the 60s and 70s, the RadRunner Plus features a metallic silver and black paint scheme, espresso-coloured seats and handlebar grips, and a new decal package.

In addition, the RadRunner Plus also comes standard with several accessories including a full LCD display, front and rear fenders, and an all-new premium LED halo headlight. The RadRunner Plus also has 20in by 3.3in wide multi-terrain tyres, a step-thru frame design, and a 300-pound (136 kg) load capacity, with an integrated rear deck that can carry up to 120 pounds (54 kg).

The RadRunner Plus is available for pre-order in the US for $1,699 USD (750W motor), in Canada for $2,299 CAD (500W motor), and in Europe for €1,599 EUR (250W motor), starting on 26th March.

