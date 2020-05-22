Rad Power Bikes unveils new electric cargo bike

Share Facebook

Rad Power Bikes has unveiled the newest iteration of its RadWagon electric cargo bike.

Fully redesigned from the ground up, the RadWagon 4 offers “enhanced strength, stability, and versatility, setting a new standard for what can be expected in an electric cargo bike”.

“We went back to the drawing board and looked at all the ways we could improve our beloved electric cargo bike, keeping our customers’ feedback and requests at the forefront of our minds the entire time,” said Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes’ founder and CEO. “The result is a next-level people and cargo hauler that’s essentially a brand new cargo bike. With a patent-pending frame design, custom tires, and more adjustability than ever before, the RadWagon 4 is the raddest car replacing bike we’ve ever created.”

Now in its fourth generation, the RadWagon went through a comprehensive redesign to lower the overall centre of gravity and provide a more sturdy, stable ride. The 22 x 3-inch tyres were designed in-house by Rad Power Bikes’ team of product engineers and constructed specifically for cargo hauling.

The RadWagon also features a new frame, and the standover height and rear deck are also lower than previous versions. It now comes with a geared hub motor, providing twice the torque compared to the direct-drive motor used in previous models. A telescoping seat post and easily adjustable handlebars fit a wider range of riders and, with a refreshed lineup of accessories and new mounting points, it’s easy to switch between child seats, cargo baskets and more.

The RadWagon 4 comes in Rad Orange, Pearl White, and a limited edition Black colourway with reflective decals, and will be priced at $1,599 USD (750W motor), $2,099 CAD (500W motor), and €1,599 EUR (250W motor).

For a limited time only, Rad Power Bikes will be offering a special pre-order price of $1,499 USD, $1,999 CAD, and €1,499 EUR. Pre-orders can be placed online at radpowerbikes.com, radpowerbikes.ca, and radpowerbikes.eu, with an expected ship date of September 2020.