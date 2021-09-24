Rad Power Bikes unveils RadCity 5 Plus

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rad Power Bikes has unveiled the RadCity 5 Plus, the next generation of its commuter e-bike.

“E-bikes represent a clear solution for the precarious condition of our planet,” said Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. “Our European counterparts have already made e-bikes an integral part of their everyday lives, and the movement is well underway in North America. It’s simple: e-bikes are fast and fun.

“They foster a healthy lifestyle, reduce stress, plug into a standard electrical outlet to recharge, and cost far less than cars. Whether navigating cobblestones in Paris, hairpin turns in San Francisco, or delivering pizzas in New York City, e-bikes are a critical answer to the environmental challenge for which we are all responsible.”

Rad Power Bikes centred RadCity 5 Plus’ design enhancements on ‘rider performance, comfort, and style’. The RadCity 5 Plus boasts 11% more range than the previous model due to all new custom tyres designed in-house to traverse paved roads more efficiently. New components include hydraulic disc brakes and longer-lasting ceramic pads for more stopping power and control in the variable pace of a city, and a semi-integrated battery design that easily pops in and out with the convenient turn of the key.

The RadCity 5 Plus features two frame styles (high-step and step-thru), providing a more comfortable experience for riders across a broader range of heights, now from 4’8” (142 cm) to 6’5″ (195 cm).

Lastly, riders benefit from the new Rad User Interface with large tactile buttons that make the necessary riding controls easily accessible. The display now depicts real-time stats, such as power output, trip mileage, current time, and a headlight on/off indicator. In addition, it displays the intelligent battery state of charge.

“Europe is one of Rad Power Bikes’ fastest-growing markets,” said Arno Saladin, European business director, Rad Power Bikes. “This is the first time we’ve designed a bike with the European rider in mind.

“We spent years collaborating with our global product development team before this model was ready for the European market. Our primary objective was usability and utility. The Dutch-influenced riding style of the new RadCity 5 Plus results in a bike that is extremely comfortable even for longer distances. I think riders around the globe will be pleased with this urban commuter and quickly find they are choosing their e-bike over their car more and more frequently!”