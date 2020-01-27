Ragley launches 2020 range of bikes

Ragley has launched its 2020 range of bikes.

After a reboot of the range last year, the bikes have received subtle tweaks to keep them up to date.

All the mountain bikes now roll on Maxxis EXO+ tubeless-ready tyres, and all bikes have tubeless tape installed and valves supplied in the box. The XL size bikes also benefit from a 170mm dropper post where one is fitted. There are also two additions to the line-up with the new Blue Pig Race and Big Wig Race complete bikes.

The brand is currently at CORE, taking place at Whittlebury Hall.

Big Wig Race and Big Wig

“The Big Wig remains the big-wheeled, big brother of the Ragley range. Long, low and slack may have become cliché, but the Big Wig was long and slack when everyone else was still coming round to the idea of leaving 26in wheels behind,” said a statement.

“As at home in the trail centre as it is on a mountain epic or enduro stage the Big Wig brings the party and promises to put a smile on your face.

“New for 2020 the Big Wig Race takes things up a gear. Travel gets bumps up to 150mm thanks to the RockShox Lyrik fork and Shimano takes care of both shifting and braking duties with the new SLX 12 speed drivetrain and 4-pot brakes. Add a truly stunning paint scheme and you have a bike that cannot fail to impress.”

Big Wig Race complete bike: £2,199.99

Big Wig complete bike: £1,799.99

Big Wig frame only: £549.99

Blue Pig Race and Blue Pig

“The Blue Pig has long been a favourite for hardcore hardtail lovers. Ride it in the woods, on your

local singletrack, or in the mountains, the Blue Pig will take it all in its stride and longs to be ridden hard and fast. Offering the same modern geometry benefits as some of its boutique brand peers but

at a more affordable price point,” said a statement.

“The new Blue Pig Race spec bike offers the best performance of any Ragley to date. A RockShox Lyrik keeps you on line, and Shimano SLX 12 speed gearing and 4-pot brakes take care of the speed. This bike has been built to take you straight to the start line of your local enduro race.”

Blue Pig Race complete bike: £2,199.99

Blue Pig complete bike: £1,799.99

Blue Pig frame only: £549.99

Piglet

“If the Blue Pig sounds too much for your favourite trails perhaps the Piglet is the bike for you? Built around a shorter travel fork and to be a little more responsive on the trails its possibly the perfect all-rounder,” said a statement.

“The 2020 bike gets a wider range cassette thanks to the Sram NX Eagle groupset, and the Sun Ringlé Duroc wheels shod in 2.6in Maxxis Minions front and back offer loads of grip in any situation.”

Piglet complete bike: £1,799.99

Piglet frame only: £549.99

Big Al

“The Big Al is proof that with the right geometry even an affordable alloy framed bike can be an absolute hoot to ride. It shouldn’t be a surprise considering it shares the same geometry as the steel Big Wig. Built around a lighter alloy frame with a carefully curated selection of components to give the most bang for your buck,” said a statement.

“This year Shimano handles the stopping duties and the cassette grows to an 11-46t option making getting back to the top of the hill a breeze.”

Big Al complete bike: £999.99

Big Al frame only: £299.99

Mmmbop

“The Mmmbop is the Blue Pig’s alloy framed counterpart and shares the same wheel size, fork travel and geometry. It has the same hard-hitting character but a lighter alloy frame and cost sensitive build. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s any less capable though,” said a statement.

“This year the 150mm travel is provided by a RockShox Sektor and the wider range cassette of the Sram SX groupset means the Mmmbop can keep up with the best of them.”

Mmmbop complete bike: £1,299.99

Mmmbop frame only: £299.99

Marley 1.0 and 2.0

“‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ The Marley has proven itself time and again by landing numerous awards and accolades in its current form, so there was little to change for the 2020 iteration of this modern classic,” said a statement.

“What Ragley have done though is fit massive 2.6in Maxxis Minion tyres and set the wheels up ready for tubeless out of the box. Just add sealant and enjoy masses of grip and comfort!”

Marley 1.0 complete bike: £1,299.99

Marley 2.0 complete bike: £999.99

Marley frame only: £299.99

Trig Adventure and Trig Gravel

“Whether you need a bike to get you to the middle of nowhere, or nowhere in particular, the Trig is as versatile as they come. A modern gravel bike in every sense, just choose your preferred wheel size and head outside,” said a statement.

“2020 gets the Trig a massive upgrade with a full carbon fork complete with multiple cage and rack mounts.”

Trig Adventure complete bike: £1,499.99

Trig Gravel complete bike: £1,199.99

Trig frameset: £599.99