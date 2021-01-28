Ragley unveils 2021 line-up

Share Facebook

Ragley has unveiled its 2021 range.

This year sees an extra mountain bike in the line-up. The new Big Al 1.0 adds a dropper to spec list, 11 speed Deore groupset and the Marzocchi Bomber Z2 upfront.

The Trig gravel bike also gets some updates to the spec, including a full Shimano GRX groupset and wider tyres and rims courtesy of WTB. All the bikes now run Shimano drivetrains and brakes, with the steel bikes also benefiting from 4-piston callipers.

Every bike still comes tubeless-ready and all the mountain bikes roll on Maxxis 3C EXO+ casing tyres. Taller riders will also now benefit from 170mm drop seatposts on both the large and extra-large size bikes.

Big Wig

‘The Big Wig is an enduro ready hardtail and Ragley’s only steel offering with 29in wheels. The Race spec bike gets an even more gravity focused spec this year with fork travel bumped up to 160mm. If trail riding is more your thing though, the standard Big Wig build still comes with a 140mm Revelation. Both bikes still come with Shimano 12 speed groupsets, 4-piston brakes and for 2021 roll-on new Nukeproof wheelsets.’

Blue Pig

‘Ready to roll straight from the box to the start line of your next enduro race. A favourite among hardcore hardtail lovers since 2009. The 27.5in wheeled Blue Pig’s specs pretty much mirror those of the Big Wig; Shimano 12 speed, Shimano 4-piston brakes, and new Nukeproof wheels. Fork travel comes in at 150mm and 160mm respectively for the Blue Pig and Blue Pig Race.’

Piglet

‘The Piglet has more of a bias towards trail riding than the other steel bikes in the range. Built with a shorter 140mm fork, it’s more responsive and the perfect all-rounder capable of epic days in the saddle to blasting through the local woods.’

Big Al

‘Proof that affordable bikes don’t have to mean compromise. With the perfect balance of geometry, spec and a lighter alloy frame, the Big Al was one of the most popular bikes in the 2020 line-up. So much so Ragley has introduced a new Big Al 1.0, with a dropper post, Shimano 11 speed drivetrain and the fantastic Marzocchi Z2 Rail fork taking care of things upfront.’

Mmmbop

‘The Mmmbop is the alloy counterpart to the Blue Pig and shares the same geometry, travel, wheel size and hard-hitting intentions. The new 2021 model now comes with a full Shimano Deore groupset, new wheels and the brilliant Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Rail takes care of suspension duties upfront. The frame-only option is also available in a stunning Glitter Blue colour.’

Marley

‘The Marley continues to be the ultimate underdog, delivering a lot of bike for your buck with no-nonsense specs. Rolling on 27.5in wheels with 130mm fork upfront, this bike is at home ripping round your local trails.’

Trig

‘You spoke, we listened. The Trig now comes in just one complete bike package with 650b wheels, 1x Shimano GRX drivetrain and wider WTB tubeless-ready rims and tyres. Fit a dropper post, fit fenders, fit racks or bags and multiple bottle cages if you want to. The Trig is super versatile and super fun to ride.’

