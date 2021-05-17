Raiders Gravel Galloway presented by Canyon unveiled

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new gravel event in Scotland, Raiders Gravel Galloway presented by Canyon, has been officially unveiled.

The four-day festival features three gravel riding stages where riders explore the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere. The inaugural edition will take place from 7th-10th October 2021.

“We’re stoked to bring this incredibly unique event to the stunning region around the Galloway Forest Park,” said Malcolm Smith, Golazo cycling director. “As a gravel enthusiast myself, I was blown away by the wilderness and scenery here in Galloway. Paired with some of the best gravel tracks in the UK, riders are in for an unforgettable time in the South of Scotland.

“We’re also particularly excited by the world-class headline partner line-up of Canyon, POC Sports, Muc-Off, High5 and Bioracer as well as funding support from the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA), South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and the Dumfries and Galloway Council, all of whom are playing a vital role in creating one of the world’s leading gravel events.”

Aaron Budd, UK head of sales and marketing at Canyon, said: “We are very excited to be a partner of this uniquely Scottish gravel event. The format of the event, coupled with the vast landscape in Galloway makes for some exciting racing and riding and we can’t wait to be there this October!”

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: