Raleigh announces new products from accessory brand Moon Sport and Burley pet trailer range 

UK distributor Raleigh has announced new products from two of its brands, Moon Sport and Burley trailers.

Moon Sport, which traditionally makes lights and accessories for the cycle and outdoor industries, has now branched out into bike pumps, offering high-pressure hand pumps.

The new Moon Sport Aiolos line of pumps are made from lightweight CNC aluminium and designed to be sturdy at high pressures.

Burley Design, trailer and stroller specialists, has announced a new range of pet trailers for bikes, designed with comfort, safety and versatility in mind.

The new Burley products consist of the Bark Ranger and Bark Ranger XL, and the tail Wagon.

Bark Ranger is a two-in-one bike trailer and stroller, with zippered panels and mesh windows, lower centre of gravity for a smooth ride, converts to a kennel, contains recycled polyester and Bluesign certified sustainable materials, removable floor for easy cleaning, and an integrated parking brake.

The Tail Wagon is a lightweight, bike-only design, with mesh windows for ventilation, large storage pockets, contains recycled polyester and Bluesign certified sustainable materials, removable floor for easy cleaning, easily folds down for compact storage and transportation, and large rear tailgate with low clearance.

Aiolos– HP – is the smallest and most lightweight of the range measuring only 160mm in size and weighing just 66 grams. The pump’s casing is made from lightweight CNC aluminium making it robust and durable. The Aiolos includes a dual-compatible head (Schrader and Presta) and has a maximum PSI of 160. Its innovative lockable handle keeps the pump small and compact. RRP – £29.99

Aiolos Pro – HP – Is one of the smaller pumps in the range, its compact lockable design allows for it to be easily stored in a saddle bag or pocket. It has a maximum PSI of 160 and weighs only 115g, its lightweight aluminium casing provides a clean, sleek finish making these pumps certainly divine in style. RRP £34.99

Aioloes Gauge Pro – HP – Is a more compact design than the Mini Floor Pump above – measuring 215mm in size and weighing only 115g, not the smallest in the range but a solid all-round pump, made from CNC aluminium casing this mini hand pump has a lockable handle to keep it compact. The Gauge Pro has an inline pressure gauge, Presta and Schrader valves with a maximum pressure of 160 PSI. RRP – £39.99

The Aiolos Gauge MFP – HP is the largest and heaviest pump in the range, measuring 320mm so this pump is probably one for home use rather than taking out on the trials with you. It weighs 184g which doesn’t seem like much until you compare it with the smaller more compact versions in the range. This pump has a MAX PSI of 210, air bleed control functionality and a sleek vertical inline pressure gauge. RRP – £ 49.99