Raleigh Bike Parts extends portfolio to work with Selle Italia

Raleigh UK is to distribute Selle Italia in the UK and Ireland.

Lee Kidger, business manager, Raleigh UK’s parts and accessories, said: “We are really excited to start a new brand relationship with Selle Italia. Its product line-up is very exciting with superb quality, and with the rebrand, offers bicycle retailers a full spectrum of exceptional price pointed saddles; from great quality mid-price point saddles to top end saddles like SLR and FLITE.”

The Selle Italia brand has remained omnipresent in the world of performance cycling and 2020 is no different, as its sponsorships include four World Tour Teams (NTT Pro Cycling, Cofidis-Credits Solutions, Israel Start Up Nation and Lotto Soudal) as well as riders such as Mathieu Van Der Poel, Philippe Gilbert, Elia Viviani, Nairo Quintana and Warren Barguil.

When commenting on opportunities for the IBD network with Raleigh as Selle Italia’s distributor, Kidger goes on to explain: “We will be actively looking for Selle Italia ‘Premium Stores’, concepts that are fully funded and will help bike shops sell more product as well as offering customers a better shopping experience.

“Team this with our existing service proposition of 9 pm cut off time for next day delivery, Saturday delivery option and great pricing, we really feel it’s a compelling offer.”

Working closely with Selle Italia, Raleigh Bike Parts will implement the unique IBD programme, which offers stores a range of benefits including exclusive POS packages, staff training for all employees, ‘excellent’ margin on the range and preferential terms for employee sales.

There will also be a roll-out of the Selle Italia University accreditation scheme, providing staff with all the relevant knowledge to actively sell more saddles.

Selle Italia has recently implemented a range expansion journey, which has led it to a more holistic approach to the product range. Stock will be available from Raleigh Bike Parts from 1st February and stores are advised to contact their Raleigh area account manager for further information.