Raleigh Bike Parts launches SRAM Essentials programme

Raleigh Bike Parts has launched the SRAM Essentials programme, designed especially for IBDs.

The programme’s core benefit is an increased dealer margin on the SRAM workshop essentials range as well as an ‘Always in Stock’ promise on the top 20 chains and top 20 cassettes, with a few added extras thrown in.

Brand manager Spencer Hayes said: “We’re thrilled to be extending the product offering of the new SRAM Essentials range. This new partnership programme replaces our old SRAM Access initiative and offers increased margin on over 2.5 times the number of products compared with the original programme offering a massive benefit to our partner stores.”

All SRAM Essentials partner stores will receive a 15% discount on Raleigh’s Elite Pricing across the 178 products in the range, which includes all chains, all cassettes plus selected bottom brackets, brake pads and more. Plus, to honour its ‘Always in Stock’ promise, Raleigh is offering 10% off your next parts and accessories order through its B2B website, should one of its top 40 products be out of stock.

To join the SRAM Essentials workshop programme, Raleigh Bike Parts is asking for an initial commitment order of £200 from products in the SRAM Essentials range. To remain a part of the programme, the team then requires a monthly spend of at least £150 – though this will be across the entire SRAM range.

The SRAM Essentials programme also entitles members to free delivery Monday to Saturday on orders including SRAM products.

“We’re all about supporting the independent bike dealer, and this programme is designed to do just that,” added Hayes. “We’re even offering stores an additional 30 days credit on opening orders placed in January because we know what a tough time of year this can be for our stores.”

To join the SRAM Essentials partnership programme, stores are advised to contact their Raleigh area account manager or email sales@raleigh.co.uk to request the SRAM Essentials price list and place their opening order with the additional 30 days credit for orders placed in January.

Alternatively, for stores who already have a B2B account with Raleigh orders can be placed via the B2B website, though these orders will not be eligible for extended credit terms.

Please note terms and conditions apply, for full details please discuss with your area account manager or sales.