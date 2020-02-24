Raleigh Bike Parts to distribute Met Helmets

Share Facebook

Raleigh UK will be the exclusive distributor of Met Helmets in the UK and Ireland from 1st March.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Met in the UK market, bringing products of this calibre to our trade customers is an extremely rewarding experience,” said Raleigh UK brand manager Andrew Deacon.

“Met’s product portfolio offers an impressive range, covering the full spectrum from sports performance road and MTB helmets, through to its stylish Urban helmets and popular youth category. We’re confident that this new partnership will add incredible benefit to our trade customers and be well-received.”

Based in Italy, Met’s range includes the Trenta 3K Carbon as well as the Parachute MCR, which features exclusive technology in the Magnetic Chinbar Release that converts from full to open-face helmet and back.

“Our initial focus for the Met brand in the UK will be to develop a network of independent stores,” Deacon added. “Various support options will be available to assist the merchandising of products in-store and we’ll be following this up with a comprehensive consumer marketing campaign during the season to drive sell-through in stores.”

Jo McAleer, business development manager at Met, said: “Firstly we’d like to take this opportunity to thank our sales team who have helped us over the years with our direct business in the UK and Ireland.

“By partnering with Raleigh, Met stockists will have access to industry-leading logistics that will be fully supported by a strategic brand campaign. We are confident that this new collaboration will open up many opportunities to increase our retailer network and further establish our presence as a top cycling brand in the UK market.”

Stores are advised to contact their Raleigh area account manager or visit www.RaleighB2B.co.uk for further information.