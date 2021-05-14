Raleigh brings Chopper tyres back into production

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has brought its Chopper tyres back into production.

Up until now, Chopper enthusiasts found spare tyres, one of the parts most susceptible to wear and tear, hard to come by. “Those previously subjected to trawling online forums and auctions can now rest easy,” said the brand.

“Whether you’re a retro Raleigh fan rebuilding a classic Chopper, or maybe just a big kid who’s done a few too many skids, Raleigh has your back.”

With new front and rear tyres now available, both options offer the original design complete with the vintage Raleigh logo.

The tyres come in black and feature a Redline detail on each. Made to fit all Chopper models, the front has a 16in diameter, 2in width and smooth rolling surface. The rear boasts a knobbly tread pattern for extra grip, with a 20in diameter and 2.125in width.

The new Raleigh Chopper tyres are sold separately and are available to buy now at Raleigh.co.uk for £29.99 each, and are also available through local Raleigh retailers.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: