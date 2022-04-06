Raleigh freezes Schwalbe pricing until July 2022 in bid to support dealers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Nottingham-based distributor Raleigh UK is freezing Schwalbe pricing to enhance margin for dealers until July 2022.

With many prices set to rise throughout this year, Raleigh, in a bid to support dealers, will freeze prices on its Schwalbe lines and will honour existing pricing up until the end of the year if orders are placed before 31st July.

From 1st April 2022, Schwalbe RRP pricing will increase to reflect higher manufacturing costs and to ensure Schwalbe is consistent with market pricing. This will mean that Schwalbe stockists will have access to the tyre brand with an enhanced margin offering, said Raleigh.

All of Schwalbe’s flagship models are included in the offering as it spans the whole range including the Pro One, Magic Mary, Smart Sam and the Marathon Plus.

Raleigh will also be overlaying this offer with special promotions each month in its new “Tyre of the Month” offer, which aims to feature unbeatable pricing on some of the most popular lines in the Schwalbe range.

If you’re a dealer with a Raleigh trade account and want to take advantage of both offers, visit the Raleigh B2B and place your order or contact your account manager.

Read more: Bike marking and registration scheme BikeRegister partners with Alistair Brownlee

Late last year, Schwalbe started a pilot project to develop an innovative feedstock recycling system for used bicycle tyres. To do this, the bicycle manufacturing specialist cooperated with Pyrum Innovations AG and the Technische Hochschule Köln – University of Applied Sciences.

The aim is to no longer incinerate tyres or send them to landfill – but to preserve the raw materials for recycling within a closed-loop economy system. Schwalbe said it is planning to use the secondary raw materials generated during the recycling process for the production of new products. The company is also in the process of establishing an extensive infrastructure to support the recycling loop.