Raleigh launches Hoppa leisure bike and new colourways for Classics range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has launched its new Hoppa leisure bike, along with new colourways for its Classic models.

“With a raison d’etre to spread the unique joy of cycling far and wide, the brand new Raleigh Hoppa and Classic bikes are designed to unlock a sense of freedom, fun and discovery suppressed since childhood,” said a statement. “Transforming riders’ perspective on mundane trips to the shop and around town, the new leisure models promise to give riders the uninhibited excitement they felt when riding on their first bikes.”

The Raleigh Hoppa is inspired by the colours of California’s Venice beach – juxtaposing the bright neon signs of the strip with the clear blue ocean. The new model is available in hot pink, white or blue. Coming in a one size fits all 45cm frame with compact 24-in wheels and a 3-speed Sturney Archer derailleur, the bike has been stripped back to keep maintenance low.

Also new for 2021 are new colourways for Raleigh’s Classics range. Inspired by over 130 years of British design, both the Willow and Sherwood models “blend modern componentry with a timeless retro look you’ll fall head over heels for”. The new models are now available in a range of earthy colours. The Willow now comes in cherry, bronze and dusty pink, and the Sherwood in navy and sage.

Both models boast a twin-tube low-step frame and basket. Available in either a 43cm or 48cm size frame, the use of a Shimano Tourney 7 speed groupset ensures riders are geared for every incline.

Like all Raleigh’s bikes, both the Hoppa and Classics are delivered using FSC approved boxes and use recycled materials and free from single-use plastic. The new Hoppa has a recommended retail price of £450. The Willow and Sherwood are available for £550 and £450 respectively.

www.raleigh.co.uk

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: