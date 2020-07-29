Raleigh launches new range of e-cargo bikes

Share Facebook

Raleigh has launched a new electric cargo bike range – Raleigh E-Cargo.

The collection will be available in the UK and Ireland from September. Working with businesses and local authorities, Raleigh will offer a personalised service with financing options available. There is also the opportunity to brand the e-cargo bikes with company logos and messaging, offering a marketing tool to promote the business and zero-emission delivery service.

Raleigh E-Cargo bikes are designed to carry up to 100kg in weight and have a range of up to 75km on one single charge. Added to this, grants are soon to be available as part of Government’s wider programme to decarbonise deliveries set out in its decarbonisation plan.

“Our electric cargo bikes are an exciting addition to our range and will enable businesses, local authorities and individuals to adopt a low carbon transport solution, save on fuel costs and set a new standard for sustainability,” said Lee Kidger, managing director, Raleigh UK. “Now more than ever we need to look at the way we deliver goods in both urban and rural settings to reduce congestion and our carbon footprint, the E-Cargo range provides the perfect solution for last-mile delivery services.”

According to research, consumers are willing to pay up to 5% more for products and services that are environmentally friendly and as online sales increase year on year, so does the demand eco-friendly for last-mile delivery services.

The range of electric cargo bikes will be available directly to UK businesses with delivery and training offered as well as the ability to co-brand the bikes to suit the business needs. The bikes will also be available through selected retailers, as well as online through Raleigh.co.uk or Raleigh’s cycle to work website ebikeaccess.co.uk.

To register interest in the range of e-cargo bikes email info@ebikeaccess.co.uk or visit the website. Click here for the Raleigh E-Cargo information pack.

