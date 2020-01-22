Raleigh launches WhatsApp dealer support

Raleigh is taking the next step in its mission to offer ‘best in the industry service’ to UK IBDs by introducing WhatsApp and SMS dealer support.

Contacting the Raleigh customer service and technical team using WhatsApp or SMS will be a more efficient and quicker way to get answers to questions for dealers and mechanics, Raleigh has said.

“With the ever-increasing demand on retailers to be responsive, Raleigh’s focus on consumer centricity, which results in changes such as these, ensures it is assisting its partners in keeping up with the changing trends,” said a statement.

“WhatsApp will allow IBDs to submit a warranty claim quickly, all they need to send is; a picture, frame number, receipt and details of the issue. And in most cases, its customer service team will be able to give a quick answer.”

Raleigh UK’s managing director Pippa Wibberley said: “As a leading player in UK bicycle and bicycle parts and accessories distribution, it is vital that we continuously drive improvements in our service levels.

“We are constantly looking at new ways to offer support and value to our network of IBDs, adding these new channels of communication reinforces our promise to give our partners industry-leading service.”

So far this year, Raleigh has increased the size of its customer support and technical team, invested in Cytec training for its tech teams and mechanics, and has also extended its opening hours. It also introduced its 9 pm cut off for next day delivery, as well as Saturday delivery, earlier in the year on both bikes and parts and accessories.

The Raleigh WhatsApp support number is 01202 286559 and is available Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Find out more at https://www.raleigh.co.uk/raleigh-whatsapp/.