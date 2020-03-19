Raleigh relaunches “iconic” Propaganda bike

Share Facebook

Raleigh has relaunched its “iconic” Propaganda bike.

Designed in Nottingham, the Propaganda features a “sophisticated design that is quintessentially Raleigh”. Its elements include bull horn handlebars, polished silver details and traditional saddle. Available in glossy black and metallic sapphire colourways, the Propaganda offers a “city sleek look to any rider”.

“With its light-weight cro-moly and single speed frame, the bike is perfect for cutting through busy city streets,” said a statement.

“The Propaganda easily fits into any metropolitan lifestyle and is the ideal bike for a rider looking to travel at their own speed.

“Enjoy the freedom of the open road and invest in a classic Raleigh Propaganda bike.”