Raleigh reveals revamped creative workspace, The Hive

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has revealed its newly revamped creative workspace, now called ‘The Hive’.

Located at its headquarters in Nottingham, the new space accommodates Raleigh’s growing team and represents a shift in the way staff work together following the pandemic.

The new site provides employees and visitors with a ‘hive of creativity’. Introducing new sofas, beanbags, large co-working and standing desks, along with comfortable seating areas within alcoves, team members now have a space that allows them to “bounce ideas off one another whilst providing quiet spots for moments of independent work”.

Managing director at Raleigh Lee Kidger said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new creative space, The Hive.

“The completion of this new workspace offers current and future employees a space that truly represents our modern brand identity.

“The layout marks a pivotal turning point in the way we work, recognising that working only at a desk isn’t necessarily the best way to share ideas, collaborate with colleagues, and boost creativity.

“Some of the best ideas emerge when you’re waiting for the kettle to boil, and others while steadily swaying in a rocking chair, so we have tried to create a space that bolsters cooperation and creativity.”

Over the past few months, Raleigh has also become even more environmentally friendly with a new dedicated CSR team introducing recyclable paper tape, eco charging points and a plan to soon remove all single-use plastics from bike packaging.

Staff are also permitted to take time away from their desks to exercise during the working day.