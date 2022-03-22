Raleigh teams up with clothing and accessories retailer FatFace on new apparel collection

British clothing and accessories retailer FatFace has teamed up with Raleigh to create a collection of hoodies, tees, sweats and a selection of accessories, designed for all the family.

The FatFace x Raleigh collection is emblazoned with classic Raleigh bike prints and slogans, with prices starting at £4.50 for the Raleigh Notebook to £55 for the Raleigh Hoody.

“At Raleigh, we’re all about helping to spread the joy of cycling,” said Michelle Jakeway, head of marketing at Raleigh UK. “Creating high-quality apparel and accessories for a wide range of ages, FatFace is the perfect partner to help us achieve this.

“We’re thrilled to share the new collection with the UK and hope it helps inspire others to embrace life on two wheels!”

FatFace is a multichannel retailer with an international digital business as well as over 180 stores in the UK and 20 stores in the US. It creates product ranges across women’s, men’s, kid’s, footwear and accessories.

Lisa Bray, buying manager at FatFace, added: “Raleigh was such a fun and exciting range to pull together. The designs, branding and colour palette are fresh, fun and modern. Raleigh is a great brand that aligns with our values, so it feels like the perfect partnership.”

Established in 1887 in Nottingham, British bike manufacturer Raleigh has been innovating designs for over 130 years, stocking a range of kids, electric and traditional bikes. The brand recently redesigned its best-selling Motus range, consisting of five different models with ten different colourways.

The range offers riders of all different ages, abilities and personality types something that feels tailored for them, said Raleigh. For more information on the brand and its products, visit raleigh.co.uk.

The FatFace x Raleigh collection became available on 20th March in UK FatFace stores and at fatface.com.