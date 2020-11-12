Raleigh UK, Saris launch ‘Winter Miles Challenge with Saris UK’ Strava challenge

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh UK and Saris have launched the ‘Winter Miles Challenge with Saris UK‘, now live in the Strava Gallery.

The challenge will run from 16th-22nd November, with a one week preview in the challenge gallery from 9th-15th November. This allows Strava users to sign up prior to the challenge’s start date, either online or via the app.

To complete the challenge, riders must cycle for a total of four hours during the seven day period. Athletes who complete the challenge will receive a digital badge and the chance to win the Grand Prize Giveaway of a H3 Trainer and MP1 Nfinity Motion platform indoor training bundle. There will also be five Saris swag bags up for grabs for people who join the Saris Strava Club.

“This campaign is something we’ve really been looking forward to launching,” said Peter Hunt, head of brands and marketing at Raleigh. “By working collaboratively with the Saris global team, we have collectively been able to deliver something new and exciting for Saris in the UK market which I’m sure will go on to add value to independent stores in the UK.

“We’re really impressed with the results so far, after just one day of the campaign being live, we have over 20,000 athletes signed up to take part. I would urge any Saris stockists to get involved in promoting the challenge to your own audience too, you never know when a simple social media post will prompt a customer to get in touch or head into store.”

According to the Saris and Raleigh teams, the campaign will have three main goals:

1. To increase Saris’ brand awareness in the UK market

2. To refer customers to their local store to buy Saris products

3. Grow membership of the new Saris UK Strava Club who can then be directed to their local store through future communications

Andy Best, international sales manager from Saris, added: “This is the first sighting of Saris on Strava, and we’re energized by the amount of interest we’ve seen so far. Saris has a unique and competitive line-up of products, each thoughtfully created to improve the cycling experience for all types of athletes. By working with Raleigh UK, we’re keen to get our products into the hands of UK customers while supporting sales through independent stores.

“To support the campaign and ensure we can drive customers back to their local store we’ve added a UK dealer locator to the Saris Global website which has been populated to cover current stockists.”

Stores who would like to get involved in promoting the challenge are encouraged to sign up to the Strava challenge and Strava Club, and share these links with their staff, customers and associated cycling clubs. Stores can also download the campaign Digital Asset Pack for use across their social media platforms and website and can use the campaign hashtags #KnowNoBounds and #SarisWinterMiles to share content.

Any trade customers who would like custom-sized artwork can request this through their Raleigh area account manager or by emailing marketing@raleigh.co.uk.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: