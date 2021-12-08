Raleigh UK to change its customer ordering platform in January

Share Facebook

Raleigh UK will be updating its customer ordering platform on 10th January 2022.

The new solution, called Accentry, will be a complete change from the existing B2B. The platform will see significant improvements to the user experience, optimised search functionality, seven-day delivery options, free carriage thresholds, instant alerts and more.

New login details will be provided in the second week of December and, consequently, old login details will not work on the new platform.

The new system migration will affect Christmas deliveries to an extent. Orders can be placed up until 23rd December for deliveries on 24th December, but any orders placed after 23rd December will not be shipped until after 10th January.

All previous orders, invoices and open orders will be migrated, meaning nothing is lost, so you can continue right where you left off. Once the new system is live, Raleigh will issue a link that will take you directly to its new login page. For those that like to bookmark tabs on your browser, Raleigh will be using a redirect link from the old system to the new platform.

There will also be training material for the new platform. Raleigh will be holding live virtual training sessions during the week of 13th December and invitations will be sent shortly. If you are not able to attend any of the demo sessions that week, Raleigh will be recording the sessions so you can watch them in your own time. There will also be a how-to guide within the new system in case you are not sure where to find a particular feature.

Invoices can still be paid and Raleigh will take payments on the current B2B until 2pm on 31st December. Online payments will then resume from 10th January 2022. Payment by bank transfer can be done at any time.

There isn’t anything to action just yet, but Raleigh will be in contact with new login details shortly and further details on training for the system in mid-December. For any other questions, contact the Raleigh customer service team or your area account manager.