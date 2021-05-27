Raleigh updates Array range of e-bikes

Share Facebook

Raleigh has launched its latest Array e-bike range.

Now with a fresh silver blue colourway and tan tyres, the new 2021 edition offers ‘outstanding value’ for those looking for both form and function.

Available in two separate aluminium frame options, including an open and crossbar variation, this multipurpose e-bike is ‘at home’ in most environments, said Raleigh. “Whether you’re gliding across gravelled bike paths with the family in tow, or carrying the metro food shop home in your panniers, you’re covered with a hybrid.”

All of the new models come with seven gears, using a Suntour crankset and Shimano componentry. Like many of Raleigh’s bikes, the Array comes fitted with accessories like mudguards, a rear carrier, lights and stand all as standard.

The new Suntour OLED display gives riders a selection of different power levels, allowing a choice between gliding up inclines or a more demanding workout.

Using a rear wheel super-quiet Suntour Canbus E25 motor, riders have a maximum of 400 watts of pedal assistance and a battery range of up to 60 miles.

When it’s time to recharge, riders can remove the battery from the bike and plug it into a standard household plug socket.

The new Array can be brought directly from Raleigh.co.uk or at any of Raleigh’s retailers, which can be found here.

