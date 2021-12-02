Rapha and All In racing produce run of Rainbow Socks in support of #RainbowLaces

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rapha and All In racing have produced a limited edition run of Rainbow Socks to help cyclists play their part to make sport everyone’s game, in support of #RainbowLaces day on Wednesday 8th December.

All In racing is a new initiative within competitive cycling that aims to help the sport become more actively welcoming and inclusive for LGBTQ+ people. Stonewall’s #RainbowLaces campaign runs every year in December and has consistent engagement in football with support from the Premier League.

Given its proximity to the #RainbowLaces day as well as its status as a new, independent, UCI level cyclocross event in the UK, All In racing and Rapha are bringing #RainbowLaces to the Clanfield Cross event on Saturday 11th December with the enthusiastic support of the race organisation.

Focusing on the Men’s and Women’s Elite UCI races, All In racing and Rapha are providing a free pair of Rainbow Socks to anyone racing who would like to show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion. The goal is to show that allies and supportive voices already exist within the racing community and to champion the teams and individuals who are showing support for underrepresented communities.

Teams including Montezuma’s, Spectra and Tekkerz are already confirmed as taking part. Anyone else racing the Clanfield Cross event can request socks via the All In racing website.

In addition to the activation at the Clanfield Cross event, there are 120 pairs of socks that will be made publicly available for sale. These can be purchased through the All In racing website and will retail for £10 (including 2nd class postage within the UK). Overseas or expedited shipping is available on request.

The intent is to make it easy and as accessible as possible for anyone within the cycling community to show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

To mark the official #RainbowLaces day on Wednesday 8th December at 6.30pm GMT, Josh Jones from All In racing will host an open Zwift ride with journalist Myles Warwood, where they will chat about the initiative and why activities like #RainbowLaces are important. There’ll be plenty of opportunities to get involved, share your experiences and ask questions through Zwift and Instagram Live (@all.in.racing & @pusher_of_pedals).

Ride page: https://www.zwift.com/uk/events/tag/allinracing/view/2481546

Read more: Is Britain being left behind on active travel?

The All In racing initiative will formally launch in spring 2022 and is set to include a number of internationally recognisable brands as well as teams racing at all levels in the UK. Full details will come in the new year.