Rapha and EF Pro Cycling continue partnership into second year

Rapha and EF Pro Cycling are to continue their partnership into a second year.

The 2019 season exceeded all expectations, with WorldTour wins and podium positions at some of the world’s most respected gravel and off-road alternative events.

Lachlan Morton, who took part in most Alternative Calendar events and placed first in the inaugural edition of the GBDURO, said: “Racing the Alternate Calendar was a real dream of mine. To experience it come to life and see the way people connected with it was incredible.

“I can’t wait to continue broadening my horizons and expanding the limits of professional sport this year.”

Rapha and EF Pro Cycling are now set to build on this success by updating a range of products for the 2020 season that is “both technically superior and even more visually striking”.

Using feedback from the team to refine designs and introduce new performance elements, Rapha has remained true to the “renegade spirit” that has come to characterise EF Pro Cycling.

“Our intentions with the EF Pro Cycling kit for 2020 was an evolution of the 2019 design, injecting a new angle whilst telling the same story,” said Angela Trofa, product designer.

“We wanted to create something which went in hand with the aim of the team: to disrupt the pro peloton. Design references were pulled from late 80s and early 90s surf and skate apparel. The genesis of that aesthetic is the mid-60s and the “summer of love,” which saw youth cultures adopt DIY clothing as a way of expression.

“The new print is built up of an abstracted sound wave referencing the original design of the EF Education First logo, chopped up and put together again to create a striking jagged print that flows across the body.

“This is overlaid with a version of the oil slick print from this year’s jersey, giving a new dimension to the EF Pro Cycling kit.”

John Roberts, head of product, said: “The product that the guys will be racing in for 2020 is the most technically advanced range we have ever made.

“From the most breathable waterproof jackets on the market to the world’s fastest race jersey, to the most comfortable tracksuits for downtime, we’re really proud to do everything we can to help the team perform at their best.”

EF Pro Cycling fans got a glimpse of the new kit in December when it was worn by the riders at their winter training camps. The kit will make its road cycling debut at the Tour Down Under which starts on 21st January.

As well as wearing the kit in the WorldTour, riders from EF Pro Cycling will again take part in a number of events elsewhere in the cycle racing calendar including the Cape Epic, Dirty Kanza and Steamboat.