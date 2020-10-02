Rapha and Palace Skateboards debut EF Pro Cycling kit at 2020 Giro d’Italia

Share Facebook

Rapha and Palace Skateboards have collaborated to create a limited-edition capsule collection to be worn by the WorldTour team EF Pro Cycling at this year’s Giro d’Italia.

In addition, the team’s livery will receive a complete overhaul that will see the entire fleet of Cannondale race bikes and POC helmets and eyewear decked out with a design from Palace.

“Instead of mirroring the pink of the race’s maglia rosa, the switch out kit features a fearless design that might not be steeped in cycling history but will now form a part of it,” said a statement. “Rapha and its designs regularly celebrate the sport and cycling history whilst Palace is disruptive, witty and always surprising; authentically straddling the worlds of high fashion, streetwear and core skate.

“The result of the collaboration is a team kit quite unlike any other seen in the peloton so far. Embracing the breakaway attitude, Swedish protection pioneers POC will enhance the switch-out look with bespoke helmets and eyewear, including a unique edition of the groundbreaking Tempor helmet.”

The team kit will include the Pro Team Aero Jersey and Pro Team Bib Shorts II as well as special edition socks, caps and musettes. All of these items will be available in very limited numbers, along with men’s and women’s versions of the Pro Team Training Jersey, and women’s version of the Pro Team Bib Shorts and Pro Team Aero Jersey.

In a race that features a mix of stages and includes three-time trials, the riders will be seen aboard each of Cannondale’s three elite level race bikes: the SuperSix EVO, the SystemSix, and the SuperSlice TT bike. Each frame features a graphic design complete with logos and graphic elements that integrate with the Rapha and Palace Skateboard capsule collection.

Off the bike, there is a range of team edition casual wear from Palace, which will be worn by the team at the Giro and available online alongside the limited edition team kit. The off-bike collection includes a t-shirt, long-sleeve t-shirt, cap, hoodie, Oxford shirt and Palace Gore-Tex jacket.

To learn more about the Rapha and Palace collaboration visit www.rapha.cc. For further information on Cannondale’s Giro d’Italia line-up visit www.cannondale.com.

