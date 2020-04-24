Rapha launches Core Lightweight Jersey

Share Facebook

Rapha has launched the Core Lightweight Jersey.

“Our Core Jersey is the trusted choice of cyclists around the world for any kind of riding,” said a statement. “But for the hottest days, we’ve created a lighter, brighter cousin: the Core Lightweight Jersey.

“With the fit and features of the original, we’ve introduced two ultralight fabrics to bring Core comfort and performance to sweltering rides in hot and humid conditions.”

The front makes use of a breathable, lightweight mesh to promote airflow and regulate body temperature, with a denser knit fabric on the back for protection from the sun.

It also has three gusseted pockets, subtle logos, a signature armband, full-length zip and a wide elastic gripper.

https://www.rapha.cc/gb/en/collections/core/category/corecollection