Rapha launches four new limited edition country jerseys

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rapha has launched four new limited edition country jerseys.

“Long before they were laden with the logos of corporate backers, national jerseys were beautifully simple,” said a statement. “Harking back to the heyday of racing and design, our quintet of country jerseys combines traditional colours with luxurious merino wool in garments befitting a bygone era.

“With a light blue taken from French bicycle manufacturer Alcyon and the traditional tricolore from the Lion of Flanders, the Belgian jersey, just like the nation it represents, is an amalgamation of French and Flemish influences. Made with luxurious merino wool, our special edition jersey feature include a classic quarter-length metal zip and fully knitted collar and cuffs befitting Belgium’s greatest champions.”

Special edition cap

“Made for a man who was a match for Merckx but taken before his time, our special edition cap honours the second youngest Belgian world champion. With a classic, quartered design in the colours of his famous Flandria team and embroidered decals a nod to his hometown, it’s the perfect partner to the special edition jersey.”

Classic country jerseys

“Fifty years ago, the battle for the rainbow bands came down to just four riders. Our collection of country jerseys honours them and the previous year’s champion, with signature styling and our luxurious blend of RPM150 merino wool.”