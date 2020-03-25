Rapha launches Pro Team lightweight backpack

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rapha has launched the Pro Team lightweight backpack, designed for training before and after work.

“Early in the morning or late at night, laps of the park or reps of the hill, whenever and wherever you choose to fit it in, training around work requires a game plan,” said a statement. “But with a little planning and careful packing, you can make the most of your training sessions, and your time at work.”

Dual chest straps ensure a stable fit, Rapha has said, and the backpack has waterproof fabric and water-resistant zips.

Anatomical fit

“Fits close to the back and out of the way of your helmet, perfect for laps, efforts and intervals.”

Reflective lower panelling

“High visibility, reflective panel to keep you seen while you’re digging deep.”

Easy-reach essentials

“10L capacity and a discreet zipped pocket provide easy access to your keys and phone.”