Rapha launches Pro Team Powerweave bib shorts

Rapha’s has introduced the Pro Team Powerweave bib shorts.

The Powerweave bib shorts are the result of 18 months of close collaboration with the riders from EF Education First Pro Cycling, including Mitch Docker. They are created from a new woven fabric using technology which allowed the brand to ‘precisely control every thread’. According to the brand, this has resulted in a product which is 20% than the knit used in the Pro Team bib shorts, breathable and offers a high degree of compression.

The lightweight fabric also improves temperature regulation, assisted by a jacquard weave construction that helps moisture travel to the surface and away from the body. The new chamois has been custom designed for the Powerweave bibs, with a new, higher-density quicker-drying foam that offers improved support with a lower profile.

The minimal seven-panel construction reduces bulk and weight while leg grippers that are integrated into the fabric itself provide optimised compression around the thigh for improved stability, the brand added. On the upper body, laser-cut ergonomic straps contour the torso and shoulders, minimising pressure and aiding temperature regulation.