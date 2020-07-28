Rapha opens new pop-up in Canary Wharf

Share Facebook

Rapha has opened a new pop-up in Canary Wharf, offering the brand’s latest collections and a schedule of events, curated routes and community activities.

Dates: 27th July – 27th September 2020

Address: Canary Wharf, 2 Reuters Plaza, London, E14 5AJ, England

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9am-7pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12pm-6pm. Bank holidays 11am-6pm.

Weekly workshops

“Covering everything from route planning to strength training, and roadside repairs to riding in groups, the pop-up workshops will develop your cycling and improve your time on the bike. The free classes will be held once a week, with tickets and more details here.”

Local route library

“The quayside lanes and singletrack paths of East London offer new and exciting ways of exploring the city that will seem unfamiliar to even the most long-serving of residents. With the help of our official ride leaders, we have collated a series of rides that take you around the city, across the Thames, and out to the home counties, showcasing what the city and its surroundings have to offer. View the routes here.”

6th September

Women’s 100

“Like our other Clubhouses, the pop-up will be gladly welcoming riders taking part in the Women’s 100 on September 6th, with the open plaza offering the perfect meeting and finishing place for a ride. With 100km routes provided and rewards for the finishers, the pop-up will be a hub for women’s cycling.”

19-20th September

City Island Challenge

“We challenge riders to put their route planning skills to the test and pass through a series of mandated checkpoints across the Docklands, sharing their adventure along the way. They can pass each checkpoint in any order, over one or two days, as long as they start and finish in the same location. There will be a commemorative prize for all finishers. Full event information here.”

