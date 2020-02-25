Rapha releases new Pro Team shoes

Share Facebook

Rapha has released its new Pro Team shoes.

The shoes have been designed from the ground up in partnership with fabric experts, carbon manufacturers and professional cyclists. They have been tested over two years and more than 20,000km, in all climates and conditions.

Working with weaving technologists Avery Dennison, Rapha created Powerweave, a new jacquard woven fabric. The Pro Team shoe has been developed with input from professional riders in the EF Education First Pro Cycling team and features reduced volume over the top of the foot.

Lachlan Morton, EF Pro Cycling rider said: “I’ve put about 12 days on them now, maybe 1000km or so. I generally hate new shoes for a month but loved these straight out of the box. Having out so few km on them I’d normally never race in them but they were an instant favourite. Honestly, no complaints which I’ve never had in any other shoe.”

The shoes are available in black, light grey and purple/blue colour-ways.

Main features:

– Powerweave seamless, one-piece upper

– BOA dials with tighten/loosen on the fly as well as engage/quick release adjustability

– Lightweight and stiff full-length carbon sole delivers power through the pedal stroke

– Lightweight titanium cleat nuts

– External heel cup for improved heel fit and hold

– Replaceable, non-slippery TPU heel tread

– Durable TPU toe tread

– Footbed with customisable arch height (Neutral, Medium and High) and soft antimicrobial microfibre top

– Lightweight 220g per shoe (approx. weight size #42)

– Three-bolt cleat/pedal compatible

– Upper: Polyester yarn

– Liner: microfibre

– BOA: plastic

– Sole: carbon fibre

– Tread: TPU

– Insole: EVA & microfibre

– Cleat nuts: Titanium

– RRP: £260