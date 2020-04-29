Rapha supports Zwift in Tour for All virtual fundraiser

Share Facebook

Rapha has partnered with Zwift to help raise funds for Médecins Sans Frontiéres (Doctors Without Borders) through the Tour For All, a multi-stage virtual tour.

It has produced a series of limited edition products to celebrate the tour. All profits from the collection will be donated to the MSF’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which supports the organisation’s global emergency response to the pandemic and its consequences. Rapha will donate an additional £10 for every item sold.

Simon Mottram, Rapha founder and chief executive, said: “We’ve been delighted to see the cycling community coming together and growing stronger through these difficult times. I’m absolutely delighted that Rapha can also play our part in raising funds for the carers and health staff on the front line of tackling the virus all over the world.”

The Tour For All will take place from 4th-30th May and will feature a five-stage event that can be ridden by the Zwift community at any time within this period. For more information on teams and race schedules, click here.

Every Tour For All product is a one-off and production times are dependent upon ordering. Customers will receive a code approximately four to six weeks after placing and paying for their order. This can then be redeemed against the product online.

The collection consists of a men’s and women’s jersey and Technical Tee and will be released to coincide with the start of the Tour For All.