Rapha unveils new Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket

Rapha had unveiled the new Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket.

The successor to the original winter jacket, the Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket returns with a “raft of redesigned features that will help you enjoy winter rides rather than simply enduring them”.

The evolved Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket has been designed for rides that “begin and end in challenging conditions”. It is made using a wind- and water-resistant, three-layer Gore-Tex fabric from the Infinium range that “balances protection from the elements with excellent breathability and durability”.

The jacket is fitted to allow space for a jersey and base layer beneath, while high-stretch storm cuffs form an airtight seal around gloves. An adjustable drawcord at the hem combines with a raised collar to keep warm air locked in. Chest zips allow for extra ventilation if the temperature or the pace picks up and double as pockets for small essentials.

The women’s style features a two-way full-length zipper to aid airflow and a side front pocket for storage. The jacket’s armband, shoulders and pockets all feature reflective trims for improved visibility while two easy-access rear pockets provide space for ride fuel.

