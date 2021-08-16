Recovapro joins forces with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Recovapro has joined forces with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling.

The team will use both the Recovapro Se and Lite models massage therapy and recovery guns, with the Lite model being “perfect for the riders’ international travel where space is often at a premium”.

“We are really pleased to be working with Recovapro,” said Jack Rees, director of operations for Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling. “As part of our approach, we look to maximise every area of performance.

“Because of the long hours riders face both in training, racing and travel, having access to Recovapro massage guns, will enable the riders to recover more effectively, targeting specific areas of soreness to enable them to be able to continually perform at their best.”

Recovapro chairman Rich Stonehouse said: “We are hugely pleased and excited to be working with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, who are an inspirational team. Their work ethic and commitment to being the best they can be aligns perfectly with the ethos of Recovapro. We look forward to supporting them throughout the season and beyond.”

Steven May, UK country manager for JDM Products, added: “The Recovapro brand is looking for serious independent cycle dealers who want to partner with us with high-quality point of sales demonstration units in their stores so that they can bring the Recovapro brand to life.

“The wellbeing and recovery category is a rapidly emerging sector and with the therapy guns already being a high profile on social media having demonstratable products in-store is a must.”

He continued: “As a brand, Recovapro are investing heavily in stores as they understand exactly how important experiential retailing is in the cycling industry. In every aspect of the customer’s journey from first-time cyclist to dedicated and high-performance athletes having easy to demonstrate, high-quality POS is a must alongside professional and influencer use.”

For dealers looking to join the Recovapro retailing team, reach out to Steven May at JDM Products: smay@jdmproducts.com and 07546 931642.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: