RedBull SPECT unveils its first goggle

RedBull SPECT has launched its first goggle, the Whip.

RedBull SPECT is a collaboration between leading Austrian eyewear manufacturer SPECT and RedBull. Its new goggle features RedBull branding and is stacked with lens technology derived from years of making snow sports goggles and sport-specific sunglasses.

The new Whip goggle features a double polycarbonate lens designed to withstand impacts and won’t break under pressure, contains F Scape anti-fog treatment, Free D light correction technology, hydrophobic treatment to retract water and an anti-scratch coating. The Whip goggle also features a replaceable nose guard, triple-layer face foam for maximum comfort and tear-offs are readily available.

With the COVID-19 pandemic stalling some of its launch plans, RedBull SPECT has decided to turn its attention to a fully digital global launch. This evening, 22nd June, it will be officially releasing its Whip goggles on the Instagram account of current freestyle motocross world champion Luc Ackermann.

At 7pm GMT, there will be a live video, hosted by Steve Summerfield (host of the Night Of The Jumps events) together with Ackermann, presenting the product and giving some insights into the new goggles. You can follow Ackermann at @Lucackermann98

For more information on the new RedBull Whip goggle or find out how to become a stockist then please use the contact details below.

Davi Birks, UK brand manager

Email: davi.birks@specteyewear.com

