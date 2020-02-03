Reflective cycling jacket LX-Paclite launches on Kickstarter

A reflective cycling jacket, LX-Paclite, has launched on Kickstarter.

“The new LX-Paclite reflective cycling jacket is bright both day and night,” said a statement. “While many other cycling jackets tackle this problem by adding large ugly reflective panels or glued on transfers, we have developed a new type of water-proof and reflective fabric.

“Our fabric is created by weaving the reflective fibres through the body of the fabric which creates a minimal and durable finish.”

The jacket also has a detachable hood, a packable pouch, water-proof YKK zips, underarm zips for ventilation, a large back vent for ventilation, microfleece on the back-neck collar, two side pockets and a phone slip inside the main pocket to keep it secure when moving.

It comes in three colours, orange, red and grey, and there is free worldwide shipping.