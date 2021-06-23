Registration now open for 2021 World Cycling Forum

Share Facebook

Registration is now open for the 2021 World Cycling Forum (WCF), taking place from 6th-7th September in Munich, Germany.

The main theme of this two-day international conference is: ‘capitalising on the current bike boom’. The 2021 WCF comes following a period of global demand inside the bicycle industry, and during a challenging time for bicycle businesses as they adapt to the ‘new normal’. The WCF will consider the market today, and the market of tomorrow, through a series of presentations and discussions that will focus on:

– Growth and challenges of online purchases

– The value of the traditional bicycle shop vs. online sales

– Learning from other industries on how to deal with a shifting retail environment

– How to ensure best practice in customer care

– What the future holds for the bicycle industry

A list of speakers that have confirmed so far is now available. Bob Margevicius, VP Specialized, will be hosting.

The World Cycling Forum is taking place this year in conjunction with IAA Mobility. The conference programme also includes high-level keynote speeches, interactive Q&A sessions, lunches, networking cocktail, and an exclusive, free-of-charge, ticket to IAA Mobility taking place at the Messe München Fairgrounds from 7th-12th September.

