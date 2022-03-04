Registration opens Bike Bath 2022, sponsorship opportunities available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Registration is now open for Bike Bath 2022, supported by Bath Recreation Limited, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Bike Bath was launched in 2012 with the aim to encourage healthy lifestyles and active transport, to attract people to Bath and the wider region to ride, to encourage businesses to get involved and to raise money for local charities. It has seen over 12,000 riders enjoy the event, who between them have raised over £250,000 for 30 different charities.

Riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take on the challenge of either a 25, 50 or 75-mile route and raise funds for local charities. This year, the event is again supporting Dorothy House Hospice Care, but riders and teams are welcome from all charities.

There is a host of opportunities to partner with Bike Bath, from event sponsorship, activation, branding, sampling and corporate engagement. Businesses interested in partnering with Bike Bath should get in touch with Jacko Jackson at aj@iconiccyclingevents.co.uk.

The Bath Recreation Trust is continuing its support for the ride. CEO John Flinn said: “Bike Bath has become a key event in our calendar and provides a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy riding from the City through the surrounding beautiful countryside. We are delighted to support the event to reach out to more people and promote positive lifestyles through active recreation.”

Bike Bath has been supported by over 30 local businesses since its inception. Local cycling club VC Walcot continues to lend its support to the team, with many members volunteering on the day and organising training rides to prepare new cyclists for the event. Check out the routes collection on komoot.

“The idea behind Bike Bath has always been to provide something for everyone,” said Jacko Jackson, event director of Bike Bath. “The 25-mile short route was designed with families, new cyclists and new cycle commuters in mind, looking to spend an enjoyable day trying out cycling for leisure.

“For regular cyclists or those looking for something more adventurous, we have designed longer routes of around 50 and 75 miles to take in some of the more challenging lanes across the Somerset and Wiltshire countryside.”

Bike Bath has also made the shortlist as a finalist in the 2022 events category by Bike Life Magazine. Richard Best, CEO of Iconic Cycling Events, said: “It’s great to be recognised within the Bath community, it’s testament to the hard work the team has done for many years organising a fantastic event, and we really feel that this is an event that is put on by the Bath community for the Bath community.”

Riders can find out more about Bike Bath and register through www.bikebath.co.uk. Charities wanting to know more about preferential rates, team entries or fundraising opportunities should speak to Hannah Williams at hw@iconiccyclingevents.co.uk.

Read more: Balfe’s Bikes to ride 10,000 miles in March to raise money for Cyclists Fighting Cancer

After a Covid-affected 2020, the 2021 event featured split starts with cyclists having the opportunity to start and finish in Bath, Frome and Devizes. This year, the event has been consolidated back to Bath where the Bath Recreation Ground will be the lively event hub. Frome and Devizes will host their own events later in the Iconic Cycling Events calendar.