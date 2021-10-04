Registration opens for 2022 Taipei Cycle d&i awards

Share Facebook

Registration for the 2022 Taipei Cycle d&i awards is now open, TAITRA has announced.

Now in its tenth edition, the awards will this year be curated by the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) for the first time.

The annual Taipei Cycle d&i awards offer a platform for brands producing bikes and bike components to invest in and showcase creative ideas. It encourages the development of unique and innovative products and offers a space for networking and inspiration. This year’s competition now includes the categories of smart cycling and green design in order to broaden the spectrum of possibilities for bicycle design and innovations.

Registration for the d&i awards is open now. The jury session will take place on 20th and 21st January 2022, and the complete winners list will be announced and awarded on 8th March at the pre-show press conference.

The competition categories include complete bicycles, parts and components, cycling accessories, e-bikes and drive units, smart cycling and green design.