Registration opens for Eurobike Award 2021

Registration has opened for this year’s Eurobike Award.

Companies, designers and developers of the international bike and mobility sector now have until 8th July to register their new products.

“As usual, entries for the 16th Eurobike Awards will be scrutinised by a proficient panel of expert judges,” said show director Dirk Heidrich. “When selecting the members of the panel, we will be taking account of the current situation regarding the pandemic.

“As a result, the international panel members will mainly be involved in the digital preselection phase. During the live panel meeting on-site in Friedrichshafen, we will then be relying to a greater extent on expert know-how from the German-speaking countries this year.”

In line with previous years, awards will be allocated in the separate versions of Gold, Green and Start-Up. Start-ups founded less than three years ago as well as student projects will receive support for the Eurobike Award in the form of reduced entry fees.

Participation in the awards process is open to exhibitors and non-exhibitors alike. Companies can now register for the Eurobike Award at www.eurobike-award.de, where they will also find information on the product categories, terms and conditions of participation and fees.

In keeping with tradition, the winners will be announced on the first evening of the Eurobike trade fair, 1st September 2021. Alongside media attention, award winners also benefit from the prominent positioning at the heart of the live trade fair, which showcases the winning products.

In 2021, the 29th Eurobike will gear towards trade visitors on 1st and 2nd September and will then open its doors to all bike fans and enthusiasts on 3rd and 4th September.

