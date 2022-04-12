Registration opens for Sea Otter Europe’s sporting events

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Registration for the sporting events of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona by Continental is now open.

In addition, in 2022, the organisers have established a joint opening for most of the sporting events, with a special 10% discount on the registration fee during Registration Month from 8th April to 8th May.

Sea Otter Europe 2022 is taking place from 23rd to 25th September, with some 6,000 cyclists from all over the world are expected to come together at the cycling festival.

The sports programme includes:

Canyon Pirinexus Challenge. The long-distance gravel adventure that crosses the Pyrenees of Spain and France, challenging participants to reach the finish line before sunset. A challenge consisting of a 340-km circular route through the Girona area, crossing the border into France, which starts at sunrise with the goal of completing the route in less than 20 hours.

Scott Marathon by Continental. The trails of Girona can be enjoyed by amateurs as well as the very best cyclists in the world in this category-1 race with UCI points up for grabs, which also includes open categories with two 67 km and 42 km circuits. Featuring routes through the Llémena valley with fun trails and a track suitable for all MTB fans.

Continental Ciclobrava. The great cycle tour, the festival’s main event, part of the prestigious Gran Fondo World Tour circuit, features three routes (70 km, 100 km and 140 km) through Les Gavarres, the Costa Brava, the Ganga mountain pass and Monells.

Canyon eMTB Experience. E-bikes are one of the biggest trends in cycling, which is why Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava – Girona by Continental has organised this 30-km cycling tour through forest areas along the Costa Brava, in which participants can ride at a leisurely pace, free from pressure. A combination of sport, tourism and gastronomy, with the now customary stop at a Catalan farmhouse where riders can sample the local produce on offer.

Read more: Police recover prototype CeramicSpeed bikes stolen from headquarters

Orbea Gravel Ride Tour Girona. This 78-km route through the heart of Les Gavarres follows the course of the Ter river, combining forest tracks in good condition with quiet B-roads.

Registration for the Continental Super Cup Massi, the World e-Bike Series and the Super Cup Youth will open in the coming months.