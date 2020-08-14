Registration opens today for Sea Otter Play

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Registration is opening today for Sea Otter Play – a virtual event aiming to unite Sea Otter’s global celebrations and connect cyclists around the world with brands.

The challenges will begin at the start of next month and will run through to 20th September.

Sea Otter Play is an online experience that will feature over 350 cycling companies in a digital festival. The event will include cycling challenges, kid’s activities and an interactive expo and marketplace free to the consumer.

Cycling challenges can be completed on the road or trail, or virtually on a trainer. There are multiple challenges to select from, including a category for kids, and participants can choose from courses that replicate the coast of Big Sur, the hills of Australia’s south coast, the trails of Costa Brava Spain or the forests of eastern Canada.

The virtual experience was announced after the cancellation of this year’s Sea Otter Classic due to COVID-19. Both Sea Otter Canada and Sea Otter Australia have been postponed to 2021, but Sea Otter Europe is still set to take place from 25th-27th September 2020.

Sea Otter Play’s free digital festival will run from 17th-20th September.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: