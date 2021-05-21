Registration opens next week for Sea Otter Europe’s Continental Ciclobrava

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe’s Continental Ciclobrava cycle tour will open for registration next Tuesday, 25th May.

Continental Ciclobrava returns on 26th September as part of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental cycling festival.

There will be three route options of 70km, 100km and 140km, and all participants will be able to choose according to their own fitness and training.

The registration fee includes the exclusive Continental Ciclobrava jersey, designed by Wear Design, official sponsor of the race, a race bib, refreshments during and at the end of the race and medical services.

Both the start and finish of the Continental Ciclobrava will be situated next to the entrance of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental festival.

