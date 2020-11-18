Registration opens today for Taipei Cycle Online

Share Facebook

Registration for Taipei Cycle Online has now opened.

Taipei Cycle is holding both a physical show and the new virtual event Taipei Online when it takes place in March 2021. The move was announced in a press conference in September as the first ‘hybrid’ event to take place in the bike industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taipei Cycle Online will kick off on 3rd March at the same time as the onsite show but will continue for a month, while the event in Taipei ends on 6th March. The virtual exhibition aims to help international exhibitors and attendees overcome the limitations of borders and time zones.

“TAITRA would like to clarify that we are still on track to hold our physical show in Taipei in March,” said Emilia Shih, executive director of exhibition department, TAITRA. “We are not living in ‘normal’ times, but we can strive to make the most of this new normality that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

“We have been working hard to create a virtual show to run alongside our event in Taipei which we feel will bring genuine value to all exhibitors and attendees and support businesses internationally.”

Taipei Cycle Online comprises of four elements: a virtual hall and booths to display exhibitors and their products; a bespoke online network platform to arrange, schedule and hold business meetings; live stream events and recordings to experience elements of the physical event in Taipei including the Fashion Show, Cycle Salon and online forums discussing industry insights; plus exclusive access to insights on buyer demographics following the show to inform marketing.

The onsite show will have an area exclusively dedicated to interacting and connecting with online attendees. TAITRA, Taipei Cycle’s organiser, will use multiple social media tools, online resources and its database to promote both the show and its exhibitors in the run-up to March.

To find out more about Taipei Cycle Show exhibitors, news and events, visit taipeicycle.com.tw. For information on TAITRA visit taitra.org.tw.

