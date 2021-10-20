Rehook now supporting Cycle Swarm

Share Facebook

Norfolk based cycling brand Rehook is now supporting Cycle Swarm, a series of Norfolk and Suffolk events for cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

With this partnership, both companies are aiming to encourage more people to take up cycling through these local events that are accessible to everyone.

“We are really excited to be sponsoring this great series of events,” said Wayne Taylor, founder and CEO of Rehook. “We attended Cycle Swarm Norwich recently, it was such a beautiful route around Norfolk.

“The companionship and range of experience levels of the riders made a really big impact on us. We are on a mission to get more people cycling so we are massively pleased to be getting more people on their bikes through this new partnership with Cycle Swarm.”

Cycle Swarm is an event in which there are specially selected courses of different lengths for participants to choose from and riders can enjoy the Norfolk and Suffolk countryside and scenic views as they do. Cycle Swarm provides water, first aid, professional photographs and bespoke medals on the day of its events.

Rehook and Cycle Swarm will be working together to promote the event. Rehook plans to have a stand at the events where it will showcase its tools and answer any questions from cyclists about how to use the tools and make repairs.

Cycle Swarm currently has two upcoming events planned in 2022, one taking place in Norwich in June and the other in Ipswich taking place in August. More information about the upcoming events such as a precise date and planned routes will be available closer to the time.