Reid appoints Fu Wong as chief operating officer

Reid has appointed Fu Wong as chief operating officer (COO), effective from yesterday, 4th January.

Wong has joined the team with over 25 years of international experience in the bike industry, having previously been both the managing director and general manager of Cycleurope.

“I have known and respected Fu for many years after crossing paths several times at international trade shows and factories,” said Rob Akam, Reid’s managing director. “It’s with great pleasure that I now welcome Fu to the Reid team, starting in January 2021.

“The experience that this hire adds to our team cannot be underestimated, with 20 plus years of service to Cycleurope which owns and operates many well-known brands including Bianchi, DBS, TEC, Gitane, Monark, Puch, and Peugeot Cycles. Fu will be joining Reid as chief operations officer and will be overseeing and directing all supply chain operations and product development.

“Reid has had considerable growth in recent years and not just this year which most brands have experienced. Reid is planning for continued further growth and expansion in current markets with new categories and lines, as well as entering new markets, so the appointment of Fu comes at the perfect time for the business.”

Wong added: “I have watched Reid grow over the past few years and am delighted to join the team as its chief operating officer, being part of this dynamic, progressive-thinking company. I look forward to the new challenge, helping to further grow the success of the company and working with all our partners old and new.”

